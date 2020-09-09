WCBI’s Player of the Week: Starkville QB Luke Altmeyer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — In a season opening rivalry battle against defending 5A state champions West Point, Starkville senior quarterback Luke Altmeyer put on a show.

The Florida State University commit showed why he’s ranked as one of the nation’s top quarterback recruits throwing for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 77 yards and one touchdown against the Green Wave.

Altmeyer credited the win to the chemistry he’s built with the Yellowjackets over the last four seasons.

“We’ve been in this system for 4 years, and I’ve been with these guys since junior high ball,” Altmeyer said. “Even the young ninth graders and tenth graders being on scout team. I’ve always been with these guys. After practices in the winter and all summer long, we’ve been close and always working out together. Coach said this will be a game you will always remember. It was a huge statement win. Coach said before the game this is where legends are made. Starkville – West Point is a huge game and I’m so glad we’re on the winning side of it.”

Next up, Altmeyer and the Yellowjackets head to Louisville to take on the Wildcats, September 11th.