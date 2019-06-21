Webster Co. woman files lawsuit against county and sheriff’s department

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Fallout continues in Webster County after former Sheriff Tim Mitchell’s time in office.

Friday, the Webster County Board of Supervisors acknowledged receipt of a lawsuit filed against the county and the sheriff’s department.

Felicia Robinson said Mitchell released her husband Daren Patterson from jail on a furlough November 2, 2018.

It wasn’t the first time.

Robinson claims just weeks earlier Patterson tried to run her over with his car, and former Sheriff Mitchell knew all about it.

In court documents, Robinson said she called the sheriff’s department for help after her husband punched a hole in the wall; however, instead of sending help, she said the dispatcher put another inmate on the phone to try and calm Patterson down.

According to Robinson, this only made matters worse.

She was seriously injured, she said, when Patterson threw sulfuric acid on her, causing 16 different 2nd and 3rd-degree burns.

Now, Robinson is seeking $30 million dollars or more in compensation plus punitive damages against Mitchell, Patterson, and former dispatcher Santana Townsend.