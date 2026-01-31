Webster County went skating for a good cause

STARKVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) — Webster County was one of many counties in our viewing area hit hard by Winter Storm Fern. Many are still without power and water, and students in Webster County have been out of school all week. Some families, like the Avent family, lost their home as fires broke out in several counties from the storm.

But we’ve also seen the communities come together to support those in need. People like Taylor Fulgham, a fifth-grade teacher at East Webster Elementary says she and her family, teachers and some of the moms of students at the school wanted a way to help those in the Cumberland community and in Webster County like Patricia Avent.

Avent, who works at East Webster High School and her son, lost their home in a fire during the weekend. To help the Avants and others in the community, they used Fulgham’s connection as her family owns Skate Odyssey.

“We were just talking about it one evening and we were like maybe we can do something to help our community and our school, and the people in Webster County since we were out of school all week,” she says.

That’s how the Webster County fundraiser began. The fundraiser gave families a chance to skate for $10, and all of the proceeds benefitted the Avant family and others.

East Webster Principal Elisa Brooks says, community support is what makes Webster County so special.

“We’re such a close-knit community and even though Skate Odyssey is part of Oktibbeha County, we also have businesses and families outside that are just great to reach out and help us as well,” she says.

Webster County students are scheduled to go back to class next Monday.

