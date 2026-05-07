Wednesday night severe threat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storm potential through our Wednesday night. A break from the rain on Thursday, before isolated to scattered chances continue through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Through the rest of the evening, showers and storms will be likely. Some could become strong to severe. The SPC has NE MS and western AL placed in a split between Levels 1,2, and 3 out of 5 for a severe weather threat as the cold front moves East. ALL modes of severe weather will be possible. IF a tornado produces, there is a chance for it to be on the stronger side (EF2+). A Tornado Watch has been issued for our southern and SE counties until 11PM. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive any warnings tonight.

THURSDAY: A few lingering showers may be possible in the morning. But most of the day will just be cloudy, with some sun shining through. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered rain will be possible for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Lows will be in the lower 60s.