Wednesday storm chance, end of week heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Middle of the week chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Then dangerous heat continues through the end of the week, bringing in the chance of triple digit temperatures!

TUESDAY NIGHT: A calm and mostly clear night is expected. Warm and muggy conditions continue, as overnight lows only drop into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Watching overnight and into early morning Wednesday, there is a chance of an area of storms moving across northern Mississippi from Arkansas. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the highest threats. Be prepared for slick road conditions on the way to work. By the afternoon, rain and most clouds should clear out. High temperatures will then heat back up into the middle 90s. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 70s.

THUR/FRI/SAT: HOT high temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend. High temps will be in the upper 90s to around 100. Heat indices will likely be at or above 110°. There is a HEAT WATCH between 10am and 9pm Thursday. Friday and Saturday still looks to feature the worst heat – triple digit air temperatures are possible, with heat indices up to 115° or slightly higher possible. This is dangerous heat! Be aware of how your body is feeling and stay cautious for those around you. A few showers Saturday afternoon could allow us all to take an indoor break from the heat!