Weekend cool off with increased rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thursday brings in dry comfortable air. The end of the week and the weekend will have cooler temperatures and heavy rain chances.

THURSDAY: Temperatures are going to be hot in the upper 80s. The sky will be mostly clear of any heavy cloud coverage and rain chance is at 0%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The lack of cloud coverage during the day will allow for mild low temperatures overnight and into Friday morning.

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Rain chances increase anywhere from 50% to 70%. A tropical system in the eastern Pacific Ocean will be moving all of that moisture into our area. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 80s those three days.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will begin warming back up into the mid and upper 80s. Rain chances reduce quickly, especially for Tuesday and Wednesday.