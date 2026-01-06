Weekend fight at a basketball game prompts response from NASD

RIPLY, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight at a weekend high school basketball game prompts a response from the New Albany School District.

Superintendent Tony Cook posted a press release Monday saying that a fight broke out near the concession stand at Memorial Gym during the Ripley – New Albany Boys Basketball game on January 3.

School administrators, Resource Officers, and officers with the New Albany Police Department got the situation under control within three minutes, according to Cook.

He said no New Albany students were involved, and the fight had nothing to do with the basketball game itself.

Administrators decided to suspend the game out of concern for the safety of players and spectators.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.