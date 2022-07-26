Weekend rain party puts us in 80s

WEDNESDAY: We warm slightly as drier conditions continue across the region. Afternoon temperatures hit the mid 90s while lows bottom out in the mid to upper 70s. The odd pop-up storm cannot be ruled out Wednesday.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs drop into the 80s as thunderstorms roll into the region Friday and Saturday. For the first time in a while the possibility is there to chip away at drought conditions across northeastern Mississippi and western Alabama.

THURSDAY: More temperatures in the mid 90s are in store Thursday, in a close repeat of Wednesday’s conditions. The chance for the odd pop-up once again makes an appearance. Lows hit the mid 70s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: The party starts Friday with the arrival of thunderstorms across the region. The best upcoming chances for rain lie on Friday and Saturday, although some chance for showers and thunderstorms exists through Monday. The biggest impact here will be dropping highs into the 80s, although some meaningful drought relief is possible as well. Lows sit stable in the mid to low 70s throughout.