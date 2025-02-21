Weinstein Wins State Championship for MSMS in Inaugural Season

Finished in first place in the 152-pound weight class

COLUMBUS, MS- The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) secured their first individual wrestling state champion when Nina Weinstein finished in first place in the 152-pound weight class at the 2025 MHSAA Wrestling State Championships.

Weinstein competed against 16 of the best wrestlers in the state and defeated the top ranked wrestler in the class en route to a historic achievement for herself and the school.