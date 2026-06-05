Weir firefighters gear up with extra equipment to help save lives

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to a grant, Weir firefighters will be gearing up with extra equipment to help save lives.

The Fire Department purchased two battery-operated chainsaws, a windshield removal kit, and a heavy-duty battery-powered ram, used for vehicle extrication.

Funding came from a bill passed by the Mississippi Legislature, and the tools arrived this week.

WFD says the new equipment enhances its capabilities to serve and protect the citizens of the Weir community more swiftly and safely.

Officials say the state-funded grant will also help with some building repairs, like the gutters and the department’s training room.

Chief Dillon Cates said the department continually works to improve its capabilities to offer the best protection possible.

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