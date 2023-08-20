Wellness Day at Walmart helps families prioritize their health

Customers also received free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index, and blood pressure screenings as well as immunizations for flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis, and more.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Walmart offered free screenings and affordable immunizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Pharmacy manager Patricia Lavender says this is a convenient way to stay on top of your health.

“I think it is a great thing that Walmart does in general,” Lavender said. “Walmart is a high-traffic area; and, I mean, even if you don’t go to the doctor or go get checked up for everything else you come to Walmart. So it is very easy and convenient for the customers to get checked out while they are here while they are shopping and that way they will know what is going on with their health.”

The pharmacy plans to hold a few of these for flu vaccines in the upcoming months.

