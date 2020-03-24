West Point city leaders limit gatherings to 10 people

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point city leaders establishing new rules to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Starting Tuesday, gatherings of more than 10 people will not be allowed.

- Advertisement -

This includes all businesses except essential services like grocery stores, gas stations, and banks.

Places of worship must limit to 10 people.

Restaurants will also be limited to only 10 people in the dining area. They will still be allowed to serve customers through drive-through or takeout.

Anyone caught violating these rules could face up to $1,000 in fines or 90 days in jail.