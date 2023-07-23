West Point Clay County Animal Shelter holds biggest fundraiser of the year

The shelter had a bar and a live band playing classic 70s tunes

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Clay County Animal Shelter held a fundraiser to raise money for the shelter.

From 6 p.m. to midnight on July 22, the animal shelter held its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Themed WoofStock, the fundraiser had food and offered wine tastings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m., they had a bar and a live band playing classic 70s tunes.

Neely Bryan, director of the shelter, spoke about the need to hold this fundraiser.

“We need to raise money for the shelter because with inflation and the prices for vaccines are just really through the roof and we are constantly every day, we are going through vaccines and so we need to raise money to help us keep saving these animals,” Bryan said.

