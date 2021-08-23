West Point Football Forced to Forfeit Big Games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — Just days before the 2021 season was set to begin, the West Point Green Wave have already lost two games.

Due to a large number of positive COVID-19 cases, the West Point Consolidated School District opted to move to virtual learning. Per MHSAA rules, teams may be allowed to practice if the school district permits while virtually learning in order to stay heat acclimated. However, while a school is virtually learning a team is not allowed to compete in games.

West Point ultimately loses the Green Wave’s season opener against Louisville on August 27th and their annual rivalry game against Starkville on September 3rd.