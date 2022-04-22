West Point law enforcement showed love to 911 dispatchers

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point law enforcement showed love to its dispatchers today with a 911 awards day.

Clay County dispatchers weren’t able to celebrate the traditional telecommunicators week.

But this week EMA director Torrey Williams wanted to make sure their folks behind the scenes got their recognition.

By giving them certificates, food, gifts, and trophies.

“They are the first person that you talk to whenever you dial 911 so they are the front line workers they’re on the front and they relay that information. Just taking a week off to celebrate them and we should probably do it a whole month rather than just a week because it’s a lot of weight to put on one person,” said Torrey Williams, Clay County EMA Director.

Williams says he’s thankful for his team and the job they do each and every day