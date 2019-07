CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit landed a West Point man in jail on a drug charge.

Thomas Rodgers, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two traffic violations.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said a small amount of meth was found on Rodgers.

Rodgers’ bond was set at $5,000.

He remains in custody.