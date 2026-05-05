Two new Segway scooters purchased by West Point Police Department

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department has a set of new wheels to get around on.

The department recently purchased two Segways.

Police Chief Michael Edwards said they believe the scooters will allow the department to level up their patrol efforts, especially at community events.

The department used insurance money from a totaled patrol car to purchase the new equipment.

“What the scooters are going to be used for if we are at festivals, they are more accessible, God forbid, somebody faints, somebody is unresponsive, where we are waiting for EMS or a police officer. We are able to cross sidewalks, grassy areas, alleyways, and things like that where we might be able to get to them in a timely manner to do CPR or help save someone’s life,” said West Point Chief Edwards.

The department hopes to purchase two more to add to its fleet.

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