West Point police, firefighters help shine light on important cause

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point police and fire departments help shine a light on an important cause.

Officers and firefighters escorted the Special Olympics Mississippi Torch from the West Point Police Department through town to the Mossy Oak Outdoor Outlet.

The annual tradition raises awareness and money for Mississippi Special Olympics ahead of the Summer Games, which will be the weekend of May 11 in Biloxi.

