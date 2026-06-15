Wet Pattern Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storms stay in the forecast for the rest of the week, along with highs in the 80’s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Ongoing showers in our southern counties will continue through the evening, with a few showers and storms possible elsewhere throughout the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper-60’s.

TUESDAY: It’ll be a dreary day with plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will again be in the low-80’s with a light breeze out of the southeast.

WEDNESDAY: Our ‘least’ rainy day this week. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon, but a lot of us will stay dry. The afternoon will be warmer, with highs in the upper-80’s.