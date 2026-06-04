Winona Board of Aldermen names Johnny Hargrove Interim Police Chief

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A familiar face is coming back to the Winona Police Department, almost 10 years after he left, as city leaders continue the search for a new police chief.

The Board of Aldermen has named Johnny Hargrove interim police chief.

Hargrove spent nearly three decades with the department and served as chief before retiring in 2016.

He’s stepping in as the city continues its search for a permanent chief.

In other business, aldermen opened the application process for a new city clerk.

They also voted to keep K-9 Snitch on the force, with plans to retrain the dog with a new handler.

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