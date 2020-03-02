Winona Police investigate shooting that leaves two people injured

Winona Police aren't releasing any information on the victims but investigators are hoping to get the puzzle pieced together soon. The department is just relieved that no one was killed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in Winona left one person injured and another in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Church and Powell Streets.

You usually don’t expect for your home to be involved in a crime scene. But for Bradley Blaylock’s wife, that was her reality Sunday afternoon.

“Said she had heard the gunshots and ran outside. She was cleaning up the porch. She walked outside and saw some kids playing over there and she told them to get down on the ground,” said Blaylock.

That’s when the unexpected happened.

“A truck came over the hill. Hit this concrete barrier and slid through the driveway and took out the air conditioning,” said Blaylock.

Dan Herod is the Chief Investigator for the Winona Police Department. He said the person that rammed into the side of Blaylock’s home was a victim.

“When they got there they noticed a Maroon SUV had crashed into a house, just north of Powell Street. And the guy in that vehicle was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to Tyler Holmes here in Winona, and was later flown by helicopter to UMC Jackson. There was also a second individual at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound transported to Tyler Holmes and he was later transported to UMC in Jackson,” said Herod.

Herod said now it’s time to try and piece the puzzle together.

“Everybody wants to kind of play a part in it. You get a lot of stories running together and it creates a lot of false statements, and that’s what we want to avoid. That’s why we aren’t going to release anything else is because we just to gather all the true facts and be able to put it together,” said Herod.

Until then, the department asked the public to come forward with any information.

“We kind of back-tracked from that point to where the scene is and gather evidence along the way like shell casings and things like that,” said Herod.

As for Blaylock, still shook up after what happened, said she wasn’t concerned about the safety on her block.

“That’s why we moved into this neighborhood, it’s a good neighborhood over here and it’s typically not something you’d expect. We’re pretty strong folks so we are fine as far as that goes. You can’t control the weather and you can’t control what other people do,” said Blaylock.

Multiple charges will be filed in this case. If you have any information please contact the Winona Police Department.