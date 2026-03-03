Winston County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in woman’s death

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the death of a Neshoba County woman.

34-year-old Willie Joe Warren has been charged with Murder in the death of Rebecca Leann Lyons of the Tucker community in Neshoba County.

The investigation began early Friday morning when Winston County 911 received a call from a man who said he was headed to Winston Medical Center with a person who was not breathing.

He was advised to pull over and start CPR, and an ambulance was dispatched to his location.

Paramedics and a deputy got to the scene, and found the woman, later identified as Lyons, was dead.

It appeared she had suffered blunt-force trauma. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

After further investigation, deputies arrested and charged Warren Tuesday

. A Justice Court Judge denied him bond.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office and the Choctaw Police Department assisted in the investigation.