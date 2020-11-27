Winston Woman Has Unexpected Marijuana Delivery

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Receiving a package on your doorstep this time of year is not unusual, but a Winston County woman got a rolled-up surprise she wasn’t expecting.
A plastic container filled with 18 pounds of marijuana was delivered to her Brooksville Road home.
The unsuspecting woman called deputies to investigate.
Investigators tell WCBI there were 18 of the one-pound packages inside the storage tub, which was sprayed with foam insulation.
Deputies say the return label was from Minnesota.
No arrest has been made.
The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be at least 20 thousand dollars.
Deputies believe this is a good reminder for people to always be suspicious of packages they did not order.