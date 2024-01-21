Small businesses impacted by weather related shutdowns

Locally owned businesses feel the brunt of shutdowns and reduced hours during winter storm

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As major roads began to thaw, more customers were bringing their vehicles into Midas in Tupelo for service.

The hazardous road conditions meant a change in the normal routine for Midas.

“We were closed one day, however, we have had customers in and out just not the volume we’re normally used to,” said Ronald Wswalt, chief marketing officer.

While that revenue is lost, area Manager Kenny Rock says the safety of customers and employees is the top priority.

“Safety comes first, but we are here to offer any kind of service for any vehicles, but our employee’s safety does come first,” said Rock.

Mechanics expect to see a boost in business early next week as the area gets back to normal.

“Everyone will play that catch-up game, one of the advantages we have, is we have free courtesy vehicles so if they need work early next week or this weekend, they can come by, pick up one of our free courtesy vehicles, and get back on the road, so they don’t have any downtime,” Oswalt said.

Locally owned businesses like Midas feel the impact of any weather-related shutdown. That’s why management is encouraging people to support small businesses first, as they open back up.

The locally-owned Midas also has locations in Oxford and Columbus.

