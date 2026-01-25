Winter Weather Report from Allie Martin (LIVE SHOT) – 01/25/26
Today on WCBI’s Special Winter Weather Report, Allie Martin is with Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan at the Cadence Bank Arena to discuss recovery efforts and the warming shelter stationed in the area.
