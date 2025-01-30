Woman accused of driving an SUV into a home in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman has been accused of ramming a home with her mother’s SUV.
The incident happened about 7:30 a.m., January 30, in the 1600 block of 22nd Street North.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said there was an argument between an ex-girlfriend and ex-boyfriend.
He lived at the home.
The home was rammed multiple times.
Charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver.
Daughtry told WCBI that this incident could have been worse.