Woman accused of driving an SUV into a home in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman has been accused of ramming a home with her mother’s SUV.

The incident happened about 7:30 a.m., January 30, in the 1600 block of 22nd Street North.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said there was an argument between an ex-girlfriend and ex-boyfriend.

He lived at the home.

The home was rammed multiple times.

Charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver.

Daughtry told WCBI that this incident could have been worse.

