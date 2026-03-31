Woman arrested for alleged shoplifting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest for alleged shoplifting.

According to the department, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a reported shoplifting incident on March 29.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, Kelisha Blevins.

After further investigation, Blevins was taken into custody without incident and charged with Shoplifting.

It was also discovered that she had outstanding warrants with the Columbus Police Department.

As a result, she was additionally charged with Felony Shoplifting.

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