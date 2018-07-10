Woman charged with multiple child sex crimes

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The wife of a man accused of committing sex crimes against minors, now faces a slew of charges herself.

On Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Sherry Westmoreland of Harmontown, Mississippi.

The 53-year-old, is charged with 6 counts of Child Contributing to the Delinquency, or Neglect.

Westmoreland is also charged with 6 counts of Sex Crimes Against a Minor – Failure to Make a Mandatory Report.

Sherry is the wife of John R. Westmoreland, who was arrested and charged earlier this month, with 6 counts of Molesting-Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Bond has been set at $500,000.