Woman charged with one count of felony fleeing in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One woman is adding a felony to her rap sheet after running from the cops.

On Saturday, Tupelo police allegedly saw a vehicle on North Gloster Street commit a traffic offence.

When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle drove off.

After a short chase through the city, the driver, Airial Crisp of Houlka, was taken into custody.

Crisp is being charged with one count of felony fleeing.

She was given a $5,000 bond.

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