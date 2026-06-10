Woman charged with one count of felony fleeing in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One woman is adding a felony to her rap sheet after running from the cops.
On Saturday, Tupelo police allegedly saw a vehicle on North Gloster Street commit a traffic offence.
When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle drove off.
After a short chase through the city, the driver, Airial Crisp of Houlka, was taken into custody.
Crisp is being charged with one count of felony fleeing.
She was given a $5,000 bond.