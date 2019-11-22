Woman denied bond for first-degree murder charge

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman charged in the gruesome killing of her son in law was back in court Friday.

Lydia Martinez was denied bond in the killing of Manuel Vasquez.

Martinez has been charged with first-degree murder. She is also still facing an accessory after the fact charge.

Vasquez’s remains were found scattered around his New Hope property back in 2015.

Court documents said investigators found bullet holes in the box springs of a mattress in the master bedroom, bleach stains on the mattress, and new carpeting.

Martinez’s daughter, Christina Vasquez, pled guilty back in September to second-degree murder in the case.

A trial date hasn’t yet been set for Martinez, but it’s expected to take place in February.