Woman faces several charges in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting two Lafayette County Deputies when responding to a disturbance call.

On December 4, deputies responded to County Road 288. When they arrived on scene, they attempted to arrest the suspect, Oriana Buck, for Family Disturbance.

That’s when Buck is accused of assaulting two deputies, causing minor injuries to one of them.

Buck was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and is being charged with resisting arrest, two counts of assault, and two counts of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, which is considered a felony.

She was given a $15,000 bond.

