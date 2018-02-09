Writer And Illustrator Encourages Fourth Graders To Pursue Artistic Talents

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – Fourth grade students at Saltillo Elementary learned about the importance of using their imaginations, reading and developing their artistic skills.

Mississippi author and illustrator Chuck Galey taught basic drawing techniques and he also talked to students about the writing process.

Galey started drawing as a kid, and decided to pursue art as a career . He encourages children to read, and use their imaginations, while developing their talents.

“I want to encourage them to keep doing that, for the rest of their school and even into their adult life, because, you can get a lot done just by drawing sketches on a page, get a lot of good ideas going that way,” Galey said.

Galey has written and illustrated many children’s books.

Saltillo Elementary partners with the Mississippi Arts Commission for the Whole Schools Initiative.

