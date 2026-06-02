YMCA Association of Lowndes Co. CEO gives update on Y’s work in the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For about a hundred years, the YMCA has been pursuing its mission of building healthy spirits, minds, and bodies in Lowndes County.

Today, Mark Pritchett, the CEO for the Frank P. Phillips YMCA Association of Lowndes County, gave an update on The Y’s work in the community.

The association is gearing up for a busy camp season. There have been more applications than camp slots, and organizers have had to put campers on a wait list.

There are a number of programs for area youth, including tutoring and after-school programs.

The Y is known for its health and fitness programs, but they are interested in developing the whole person and offer Bible studies and other programs addressing spiritual and mental well-being.

The goal is to help create a healthy community.

“You cannot spell ‘community’ without ‘The Y’. Think about that for a second. The Y is in the middle. It’s the hub that connects the community spokes, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a beautiful thing. Community is ‘common unity’. It is what we share together. So, all of the good, the bad, the indifferent. The ills, the not-so-ills, whether that’s education, whether that’s crime, whether that’s drugs, whether that’s gangs, whether that’s chronic disease. All of these pieces we have an opportunity to address as a community, and we’ve got to take down the walls. We’ve got to take down the titles, and we’ve got to come to the table together to figure out how to make a stronger Lowndes County. How do we make a stronger community?” said Mark.

For more information on what The Y has to offer, you can check out their website at columbusymca.com.

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