Video: Mississippi State Softball Pitches Two Shutouts To Start Season 2-0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU / WCBI) – Behind strong pitching performances from senior Alexis Silkwood and sophomore Regan Green, the Mississippi State Bulldogs tallied a pair of shutouts to open the 2017 season on Friday.

In front of an opening day program-record 926 people, the Bulldogs shut down both Georgia State, 4-0, and Stephen F. Austin, 2-0, to take control of the 2017 Bulldog Kickoff Classic. The wins also marked the first time since 2010 that MSU opened their season with back-to-back shutouts (4-0 vs. UAB, 9-0 (5) vs. Stephen F. Austin, 5-0 vs. Stephen F. Austin).

“This is a veteran staff and I have had confidence in them from the get-go,” sixth-year coach Vann Stuedeman said. “Mentally they have matured with their spots and their pitches and you saw that tonight from [Alexis] Silkwood and Regan [Green]. I’m very confident in all of them and excited to work with all of them and see what they do together.”

Silkwood took the stage first on Friday, shutting down the Panthers for a 4-0 victory. The Bulldogs struck first in the second as Emily Heimberger sent a two-RBI single to left center, bringing home Carmen Carter and Olivia Golden. Sarai Niu followed in the next inning, as a fielder’s choice brought home Reggie Harrison.

While Silkwood continued to blank GSU, the Dogs kept pressing, driving in another run in the sixth. Olivia Golden reached third base behind a pair of errors from the visitors and finally found paydirt when a sac fly from Katie Anne Bailey brought home the game’s final run. From their, State’s senior ace turned in a 1-2-3 seventh inning to close out the victory.

Game two was Green’s turn, as the sophomore turned in a blistering nine strikeouts, while not walking a single batter and working fast with never allowing a 3-2 count in all 6.0 innings. The Bulldogs got things rolling offensively in the third when a bunt single from Amanda Ivy and a SFA error sparked the Maroon and White. Ivy would eventually push on to third base, where fellow senior Caroline Seitz brought her home with a groundout RBI. The game’s final run came soon after when a wild pitch brought home Bailey.

Green kept the Lady Jacks at bay, then made way for Silkwood, who came in and slammed the door in the ninth. SFA was able to load the bases, but the senior pulled the Bulldogs out of the jam and secured the 2-0 triumph.

Now State will turn its attention to Western Kentucky, as it faces the Hilltoppers at 12:30 p.m. CT, tomorrow at Nusz. A win would secure a first seed in the Bulldog Kickoff Classic and a spot in the 3 p.m., matchup with the tourney’s four seed.

Once opening weekend closes the out, the Bulldogs will hit the road for the first time in 2017, heading to Mexico for the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 16 and will pit the Bulldogs against Fresno State, Cal State Fullerton, Texas Tech and Florida Gulf Coast.

2017 Bulldog Kickoff Classic Schedule…

Friday, Feb. 10

Game 1 – Western Kentucky def. Stephen F. Austin, 4-1

Game 2 – Georgia State def. Western Kentucky, 13-1

Game 3 – Mississippi State def. Georgia State, 4-0

Game 4 – Mississippi State def. Stephen F. Austin, 2-0

Saturday, Feb. 11

Game 5 – Georgia State vs. Stephen F. Austin – 10 a.m. CT

Game 6 – Mississippi State vs. Western Kentucky – 12:30 p.m. CT

Game 7 – 1 Seed vs. 4 Seed – 3 p.m. CT

Game 8 – 2 Seed vs. 3 Seed – 5:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 12

Game 9 – Consolation Game – 11 a.m. CT

Game 10 – Championship Game – 1:30 p.m. CT

Record Crowds? That’s Not Nusz To Us…

Large crowds have become the norm with Mississippi State softball since Vann Stuedeman’s arrival in 2012. Friday’s attendance for the afternoon doubleheader totaled 926, the largest opening-day crowd in program history. The crowd is also now the 15th-largest in Nusz Park history. Overall, 11 of the top 15 crowds in the park’s history have come during the Stuedeman era.

Record Start To 2017…

Friday’s results marked the first time since 2010 that the Bulldogs have opened a season with consecutive shutouts. That year, MSU down UAB, 4-0, before taking down SFA 9-0 in five and 5-0.

Heimberger With The Hot Start…

Sophomore Emily Heimberger wasted no time getting things going this season, earning a pair of crucial hits on the day. One of those drove in the winning runs in game one. That two-RBI single tied her career high for RBI in a game, set last season against Houston (2/14/16).

Silky Smooth Start To 2017…

To say Alexis Silkwood was dominant in the 2017 season opener may have been an understatement. The senior turned in a complete-game performance while tossing five strikeouts, a pair of walks and not letting a single run cross the plate.

Green = Domination…

In her sophomore season debut, Regan Green did not disappoint. The Hebron, Md., native tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and nine total strikeouts while not walking a single batter. The strikeout total was just two away from tying her career high of 11 set last season against Central Arkansas on March 5, 2016.

Silkwood Slams The Door On SFA…

Silkwood returned in game two to close out the day, shutting down a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning to secure MSU’s 2-0 start. The inning of work earned her the fifth-career save and first since April 5, 2015 at Arkansas.