COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -One of the men charged in a deadly Lowndes County home invasion pleads guilty.

Cameron Merriweather will spend 40 years in prison after the guilty plea to second degree murder.

He was sentenced Monday in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Merriweather is one of two men charged in the crime.

William Stallings was shot and killed in May 2011 at a home on Harrison Road.

A jury convicted Joshua Taylor of capital murder in the case.

Three others face accessory charges in the case.