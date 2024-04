Eupora issues boil water notice for people south of Roane Avenue

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Eupora community members will need to boil their water before consuming it.

The boil notice is for people who live south of Roane Avenue. It’s recommended that all water be boiled one minute before it is consumed.

The notice will be in effect until further notice.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X