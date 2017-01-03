VIDEO: Thousands Of Dollars In Stolen Goods Recovered In Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands of dollars in stolen goods are recovered, but the thieves remain on the run.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says thieves took more than $20,000 dollars worth of merchandise from DICK’s Sporting Goods and Outdoors Advantage in Tupelo.

Cantrell says the crooks would distract the clerks, and then run out of the stores with the items.

Everything from archery equipment, to YETI Coolers, to clothing were taken.

Deputies seized the goods at Gold Connection Pawn Shop in Amory.

“We had a confidential informant give us a tip. We had already suspected some stuff was there by other people who had told us some things, and we had probable cause, got a search warrant, and went in. They were very cooperative with us, and that goes a long way with us,” says Sheriff Cantrell.

Cantrell says the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made, but investigators believe several people are involved in the theft ring.