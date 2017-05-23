VIDEO: West Point Teacher Remembered

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and faculty at a West Point school remember a teacher assistant who died this school year.

Balloons with Mrs. Lucy Smith’s favorite colors on them were released this morning at East Side Elementary. Smith died on November 27, 2016. She taught at the school for twenty-six years.

Coworkers say Smith had a real impact on students.

“She was just great with the kids in the classroom. She had a very close connection with them, very loving. I know the kids all miss her. They think of something, just about every day, that brings back memories of her in the classroom,” says fellow teacher Christy DePriest.

A magnolia tree was also planted in Smith’s honor.