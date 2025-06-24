Recovery efforts from previous storm damage continue in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State and federal agencies continue recovery efforts from the March tornadoes.

Over 6,000 people have requested federal aid.

FEMA has given more than $13.3 million to help those storm victims.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than $8 million has been handed out for housing assistance.

Severe weather, along with tornadoes, ripped through the state on March 14 and 15.

The only disaster recovery center in our area that remains open is in Grenada County at The Ministry Center.

