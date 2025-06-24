Alabama residents vote to fill empty State Senate District 5 seat

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Voters across Northwest Alabama are heading to the polls in a special election to fill the vacant Senate District 5 seat.

The race is between Republican Representative Matt Woods and Democrat Ryan Cagle.

District 5 covers parts of Lamar, Fayette, Walker, northern Tuscaloosa, and western Jefferson counties.

Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm.

June 24’s vote will determine who finishes the term left open when Greg Reed stepped down to join Governor Kay Ivey’s administration.

