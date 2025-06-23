Iran launches missile attacks on US bases in Qatar and Iraq

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — According to the Associated Press, Iran launched missile attacks Monday, June 23, on U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

People in Doha, Qatar’s capital, stopped and looked up as missiles flew and interceptors fired and struck at least one missile in the night sky.

Iran announced on state television that it had attacked American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response” to “America’s aggression” as martial music played.

Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing U.S. troops in western Iraq, an Iraqi security official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The attacks came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

Just before the explosions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on the social platform X: “We neither initiated the war nor sought it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without an answer.”

