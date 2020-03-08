1 South Carolina Defeats #9 Bulldogs For SEC Tournament Crown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP/WCBI) – Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan had 15 points, Brea Beal added 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its fifth SEC Tournament title in six seasons.

The Gamecocks blew out defending champion No. 9 Mississippi State 76-62.

The defeat was the Bulldogs’ most lopsided defeat since the end of the 2017 regular season.

Aliyah Matharu led the Bulldogs with 17 points.

#9 Mississippi State will await its NCAA Tournament selection on March 16th. ESPN women’s basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme projects the Bulldogs to be a three-seed, paired with Baylor and Stanford.