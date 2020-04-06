100 new cases of COVID-19 reported, state total at 1,738

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths in the state Monday.

The new positives bring the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 1,738. There are now 51 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Over 20,000 coronavirus tests have been performed since the start of the outbreak.

Calhoun County – 9

Chickasaw County – 15 (2 deaths)

Choctaw County – 8 (2 deaths)

Clay County – 9

Itawamba – 4

Lafayette County – 22 (1 death)

Lee County – 30 (2 deaths)

Lowndes County – 15

Monroe County – 16 (2 deaths)

Montgomery County – 11 (2 deaths)

Noxubee County – 5

Oktibbeha County – 27

Pontotoc County – 12 (1 death)

Prentiss County – 10

Tishomingo County – 1

Webster County – 12 (1 death)

Winston County – 15

Yalobusha County – 11

Only three out of Mississippi’s 82 counties have not reported coronavirus cases.

334 Mississippians are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the health department.