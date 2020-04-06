100 new cases of COVID-19 reported, state total at 1,738

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths in the state Monday.
The new positives bring the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 1,738. There are now 51 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Over 20,000 coronavirus tests have been performed since the start of the outbreak.
- Calhoun County – 9
- Chickasaw County – 15 (2 deaths)
- Choctaw County – 8 (2 deaths)
- Clay County – 9
- Itawamba – 4
- Lafayette County – 22 (1 death)
- Lee County – 30 (2 deaths)
- Lowndes County – 15
- Monroe County – 16 (2 deaths)
- Montgomery County – 11 (2 deaths)
- Noxubee County – 5
- Oktibbeha County – 27
- Pontotoc County – 12 (1 death)
- Prentiss County – 10
- Tishomingo County – 1
- Webster County – 12 (1 death)
- Winston County – 15
- Yalobusha County – 11
Only three out of Mississippi’s 82 counties have not reported coronavirus cases.
334 Mississippians are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the health department.