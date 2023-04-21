$107,426 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

First NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff promotional drawing April 26

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Mississippi Match 5 player hit a $107,426 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Thursday, April 20, drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Fleetway #157 in Mendenhall. The winning numbers drawn were 03-12-13-14-29. The jackpot for the Saturday, April 22, drawing has reset to $50,000.

NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff

Mississippi Lottery Insiders have another option of winning some cash in the Mississippi Lottery’s latest promotion. Over the course of six drawings, entrants have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. The first drawing occurs Wednesday, April 26. Click here for more information.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for Mega Millions® is an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $10.5 million. The jackpot for tomorrow’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $10.7 million.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter