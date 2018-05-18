118-year-old home destroyed in bullet spewing blaze

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A fire has destroyed an 118-year-old home in West Point.

Firefighters were called to a home on Highway 50, near Lone Oak Road, about 9pm Thursday.

- Advertisement -

West Point Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne says the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Firemen also had to dodge ammunition going off inside the house.

The home was a total loss.

Wilbourne said county firefighters helped city crews by bringing water tanker trucks, because of low pressure in the area.

Police also assisted with traffic on the busy Clay County highway.