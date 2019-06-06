12 local airports to receive funding for improvements

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Millions of dollars are headed to help area airports.

The state of Mississippi was just given a $56 million grant for improvements to 12 local airports.

The grants will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration.

A few of the airports on that list are Pontotoc County Airport, McCharen Field in West Point, Iuka Airport, and the Columbus- Lowndes County Airport.

This funding will go towards different upgrades such as runway extension and acquiring more land.