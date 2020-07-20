1,251 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi sees another big spike in the daily COVID-19 numbers.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1.251 new cases in the state.

- Advertisement -

Three news deaths also being reported. One of those deaths is from Monroe County.

The number of patients on ventilators has gone up. Mississippi’s state health officials are warning Mississippians that the state’s hospitals are being stretched.

They’re urging people to take the virus seriously and mask up when being around people where you can’t practice social distancing.

Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his Safe Return and county-specific executive orders, adding ten counties under the tighter social distancing measures to help limit transmission and protect public health.

Consulting with Dr. Dobbs and our state health experts, ten additional counties were identified as localized regions with spikes in cases and at higher risk for transmission: Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall Counties. They join 13 other counties that have been under the additional restrictions for the past week.