WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County duo is facing felony drug charges after crystal meth was found in a car.

Joshua Poyadou and Anna Lane were both charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Monday night, deputies then found 14 grams of crystal meth between the passenger and owner of a car.

A K-9 with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department alerted on the car after consent to search it was denied.

Bond was set at $5,000 each for Poyadou and Lane.