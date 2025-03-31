14-year-old girl from Leake Co. missing for almost 2 months

LEAKE COUNTY Miss. (WCBI) – 14-year-old Kassidy Washington left her home at 1249 Ealy Road in Lena, Mississippi, at around 1:00 a.m. on February 3, and she has not been seen since.

It is believed that she may have gotten into a vehicle parked down the road, but this has not been confirmed.

About two weeks after Washington’s disappearance, an article in the newspaper stated that the Leake County Sheriff’s Office had requested the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case.

On February 26, 2025, an “At-Risk/ Missing & Endangered” alert was issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Several searches have taken place in Leake and Scott County.

If you have any information about where Kassidy Washington is, you are asked to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office or use the P3 Tips app.

