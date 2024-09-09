14th annual OCHS Dog Paddle raises $11,000

Over 100 dogs attended the annual fundraiser for the OCHS second chance fund, providing ill and injured dogs with care.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The last day open for the Moncrief Park Pool was a bittersweet arrival.

While swimmers had to say goodbye to the Summer fun, they were able to do so in a fun and impactful way.

Michele Anderson, the Oktibbeha County Humane Society Executive Director, said the event was a roaring, or some may say, a “barking” success.

“So this is the 14th year that the Oktibbeha County Humane Society hosts the dog paddle,” Anderson said. “We had over 100 dogs in attendance. We appreciate everyone coming out today. The funds raised for this event help our second chance fund, a fund we started years ago that helps us provide additional care for animals who come in with injuries or illnesses, that need to be treated. We also have our Community Second Chance Fund, which is for pet owners who have an animal who has experienced a catastrophic injury or illness.”

Xander Garner and Benjamin Akins described their day at the pool with all of their furry friends.

“We went to the doggy to paddle,” Garner said. “I went to go swimming, and I liked that, and we had lots of fun. I threw a ball for Joseph.”

“It was very nice and good,” Akins said. “I played with some.”

Anderson shared her appreciation for the support provided by Starkville Parks and Recreation and also made a call to action for community members.

“We just appreciate Starkville Parks and Rec, partnering with us on this every single year and allowing us to host this really exciting event before the pool closes,” Anderson said. “Come adopt. We have a lot of adorable cats and dogs, kittens, and puppies available for adoption. Please stop by the shelter or go by PetSmart and see some of our kitties.”

Early registration for the Doggy Paddle started at $25 while day-of registration started at $30, with each additional dog costing $10.

The fundraiser brought in approximately $11,000 for the Second Chance Fund.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X